Elizabeth (Betty) J. Mariani
In loving memory of Elizabeth (Betty) J. Mariani , daughter of Angelo Goretti and Rose Storoni, who passed on April 13, 2020 at the age of 100, into the loving arms of our Father in Heaven. She was a funny, witty, loving woman who was devoted to her family.
Born in Phillipsburg, NJ on Christmas day, 1919, she moved to Danbury, CT at 16 years of age where she met Julius (Joe) J. Mariani. They married on October 26, 1942. Together they enjoyed 51 years of marriage.
Betty was honored with the Army-Navy production award for her contributions to the WWII effort. She also worked in Danbury's historical fur and hat industries. Prior to retirement Betty spent over 20 years at the Barden Corporation making precision bearings.
She is survived by her daughter Sandra (Walter) of Danbury, Grandson Erick (Amy) of Utah, great-grandson Alex of Utah, Sister Yolanda of New Jersey, and nieces and nephews.
Betty was predeceased her husband Joe, siblings George, Mary, Lidia, Linda and Francis.
The family would like to thank her caregivers at Saint John Paul II Center where she was well cared for, and made comfortable in her final years.
Interment and grave side services were held at St. Peter's Cemetery. Cornell Memorial Home handled the arrangements. A celebration of her life will be held at a latter date.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Germantown Volunteer Fire House, Danbury, CT.
Elizabeth lived a life of Faith, Service and Loyalty. She will be greatly missed. To light a candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com.
In loving memory of Elizabeth (Betty) J. Mariani , daughter of Angelo Goretti and Rose Storoni, who passed on April 13, 2020 at the age of 100, into the loving arms of our Father in Heaven. She was a funny, witty, loving woman who was devoted to her family.
Born in Phillipsburg, NJ on Christmas day, 1919, she moved to Danbury, CT at 16 years of age where she met Julius (Joe) J. Mariani. They married on October 26, 1942. Together they enjoyed 51 years of marriage.
Betty was honored with the Army-Navy production award for her contributions to the WWII effort. She also worked in Danbury's historical fur and hat industries. Prior to retirement Betty spent over 20 years at the Barden Corporation making precision bearings.
She is survived by her daughter Sandra (Walter) of Danbury, Grandson Erick (Amy) of Utah, great-grandson Alex of Utah, Sister Yolanda of New Jersey, and nieces and nephews.
Betty was predeceased her husband Joe, siblings George, Mary, Lidia, Linda and Francis.
The family would like to thank her caregivers at Saint John Paul II Center where she was well cared for, and made comfortable in her final years.
Interment and grave side services were held at St. Peter's Cemetery. Cornell Memorial Home handled the arrangements. A celebration of her life will be held at a latter date.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Germantown Volunteer Fire House, Danbury, CT.
Elizabeth lived a life of Faith, Service and Loyalty. She will be greatly missed. To light a candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 14, 2020.