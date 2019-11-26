|
Elizabeth Ann Morelli
Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Morelli passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer in Florida. She was born on July 21, 1938 in Danbury, Connecticut to Irene and Franklin Shaw.
She is survived by her loving husband, Andrew Morelli, brother, Franklin Shaw Jr., daughter Irene Morelli, sons Mark and Kevin Morelli along with their spouses and her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Andrew Morelli Jr.
She graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1956 and Stamford School of Nursing. Together with her husband Andrew, she spent her time working at Bedient's Hardware.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the
Published in News Times from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5, 2019