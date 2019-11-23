|
Elizabeth Potter Ruml
Elizabeth Potter Ruml passed unexpectedly and peacefully in her home in Redding CT on November 20. She lived a full life, raising five daughters in Redding, volunteering with the League of Women Voters, and taking part in many town activities.
A graduate of the University of Michigan, she worked in New York City prior to settling in Redding to raise her family with her husband, the late John G Williams. She was a patron of the American Ballet Theater and volunteered with them for many years. She married Alvin Ruml in 1978, and they enjoyed vacationing in their home on Block Island and participating in local political events.
Betsy was an avid world traveler, often leaving for month long treks to far flung places not along the beaten path. She was a uniquely independent woman with a sharp sense of humor and great energy.
She is survived by her sister, Susan Briggs of Frippe Island, SC; her daughters Beth Williams, Kate Primus, and Sally Meehan, all of Redding CT, Susan Kulowiec of Richmond RI, and Mary Williams of Terryville, CT, as well as her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in News Times on Nov. 24, 2019