The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bouton Funeral, Inc.
31 West Church Street
Georgetown, CT 06829
203-544-8461
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Ruml
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ruml

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Ruml Obituary
Elizabeth Potter Ruml
Elizabeth Potter Ruml passed unexpectedly and peacefully in her home in Redding CT on November 20. She lived a full life, raising five daughters in Redding, volunteering with the League of Women Voters, and taking part in many town activities.
A graduate of the University of Michigan, she worked in New York City prior to settling in Redding to raise her family with her husband, the late John G Williams. She was a patron of the American Ballet Theater and volunteered with them for many years. She married Alvin Ruml in 1978, and they enjoyed vacationing in their home on Block Island and participating in local political events.
Betsy was an avid world traveler, often leaving for month long treks to far flung places not along the beaten path. She was a uniquely independent woman with a sharp sense of humor and great energy.
She is survived by her sister, Susan Briggs of Frippe Island, SC; her daughters Beth Williams, Kate Primus, and Sally Meehan, all of Redding CT, Susan Kulowiec of Richmond RI, and Mary Williams of Terryville, CT, as well as her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in News Times on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bouton Funeral, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -