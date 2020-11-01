Elizabeth F. Smith
1943 - 2020.
Elizabeth F. Smith, of New Milford, wife of the late LeRoy "Ted". Smith, died at Candlewood Valley in New Milford, on Friday, October 30th. She was born in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY on August 21, 1943, daughter of the late Agostinho and Gloria (Gonsalves) Fernandes. She was a member of Walnut Hill Community Church.
Liz did real estate as well as managing Smittys Auto body.Also had a business A Lasting Memory.
Liz was also an LPN who enjoyed caring for others. Upon retirement she became a Justice of the Peace and enjoyed celebrating with the many couples she married. She also became a funeral celebrant, helping others through their loss.
She will be sadly missed by her son, Leon Doer; her four daughters, Diane Lechner, Lisa Best (Gary), Gloria Johanning, and Lucienne McKinney (Matt); her stepsons, Ted and Tod Smith (Oh); her two stepdaughters, Kathy Maillet (Mike), and Jody Rieve (Michael); her grandchildren, Kellie, Michael (Amanda), Adriane, Grayson, Finnegan, Piper Beth, Connor, Evan, Matthew, Lindsey, Kimberly, Emily, and Allison; and her beloved dog, Menino. She is also survived by her brother, Augie Fernandes; several nieces and nephews; and her dear friend Terri Smith.
She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Phoebe Elise; her sisters, Mary and Rose; and her two stepdaughters, Debra Cook and Marie Smith.
Funeral Services will be held at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Wednesday, November 4th at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Umpawaugh Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday between 10:00-11:00 a.m. Please note, all current COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced. All attendees will be asked to provide contact information and will be required to wear a mask and social distance.
Memorial Contributions in her memory may be made to the Mission Fund at Walnut Hill Community Church, Bethel.
To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.CornellMemorial.com