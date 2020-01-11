|
|
Elizabeth Jane Wood
Danbury – Mrs. Elizabeth Jane (Evanstock) Wood, age 91, of Danbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Glen Hill Center in Danbury. She was the loving wife of the late John E. Wood, Jr.
Mrs. Wood was born August 7, 1928 in Danbury daughter of the late Martin and Margaret Evanstock. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, loved cats and enjoyed watching her soap operas and wrestling.
Mrs. Wood is survived by her children: John E. Wood III and his wife Lucy of Danbury, James A. Wood of Danbury and Jane Joo and her husband Frank of Danbury, her grandsons: Collin Wood and Dylan Wood and his wife Barbara and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Christine Melody and Jean Lynch.
Mrs. Woods family will receive relatives and friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. Private funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contribution may be made to the Danbury Hospital Critical Care Unit, 24 Hospital Ave., Danbury, CT 06810. To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Published in News Times on Jan. 12, 2020