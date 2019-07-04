|
|
Ella Marie Klein
Our Lord received Ella Marie Klein into Heaven on June 26, 2019. She was a resident of St. Mary's Home in West Hartford at the time of her death; formerly, of Brookfield. Her husband, Louis Charles Klein predeceased her in December 2001. Her four loving children and their spouses survive her: Fred and Kathy Klein, Biddeford, ME; Marie and Jon Lawrence, Porter Corners, NY; Steve and Debbie Klein, Oregon, WI and Elise and Jon Kimball, Ashby MA. She will be dearly missed by her eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
For Ella's detailed Obituary and services, please see www.BrookfieldFuneralHome.com.
Published in News Times on July 7, 2019