Ella Marie Klein
Our Lord received Ella Marie Klein into Heaven on June 26, 2019. She was a resident of St. Mary's Home in West Hartford at the time of her death; formerly, of Brookfield. Her husband, Louis Charles Klein predeceased her in December 2001. Her four loving children and their spouses survive her: Fred and Kathy Klein, Biddeford, ME; Marie and Jon Lawrence, Porter Corners, NY; Steve and Debbie Klein, Oregon, WI and Elise and Jon Kimball, Ashby, MA. She will be dearly missed by her eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A wake will be held on Monday, August 5th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6th at St Joseph's Church, 163 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield. Internment will immediately follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 10 W Stevens Ave., Hawthorne, NY.
For Ella's detailed Obituary and to light a candle, please visit www.BrookfieldFuneralHome.com.
Published in News Times on Aug. 2, 2019