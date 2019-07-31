The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brookfield Funeral Home
786 Federal Rd
Brookfield, CT 06804
(203) 775-3555
Wake
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brookfield Funeral Home
786 Federal Rd
Brookfield, CT 06804
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St Joseph's Church
163 Whisconier Rd.
Brookfield, CT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
10 W Stevens Ave.
Hawthorne, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Klein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Klein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ella Klein Obituary
Ella Marie Klein
Our Lord received Ella Marie Klein into Heaven on June 26, 2019. She was a resident of St. Mary's Home in West Hartford at the time of her death; formerly, of Brookfield. Her husband, Louis Charles Klein predeceased her in December 2001. Her four loving children and their spouses survive her: Fred and Kathy Klein, Biddeford, ME; Marie and Jon Lawrence, Porter Corners, NY; Steve and Debbie Klein, Oregon, WI and Elise and Jon Kimball, Ashby, MA. She will be dearly missed by her eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A wake will be held on Monday, August 5th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6th at St Joseph's Church, 163 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield. Internment will immediately follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 10 W Stevens Ave., Hawthorne, NY.
For Ella's detailed Obituary and to light a candle, please visit www.BrookfieldFuneralHome.com.
Published in News Times on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brookfield Funeral Home
Download Now