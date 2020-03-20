|
Ellen B. Minck
Ellen B. Minck, 97, of Danbury, wife of the late Edward J. Minck, died at her home on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Mrs. Minck is survived by a daughter, Cathleen M. Lynch of New Fairfield; two grandchildren, Kevin and Keri Lynch, three great-grandchildren, Noirin, RJ and Dean and several nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services and burial are private. There will be no calling hours. Contributions in Mrs. Minck's memory may be made to Regional Hospice & Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810 or to a Veteran's organization of your choice. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Mar. 21, 2020