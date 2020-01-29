|
|
Ellen Doris "Honey" Ronan
Ellen Doris "Honey" Flood Ronan, 89, of Southbury passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She lived the fullness of her years and left her family with endless memories, laughs, and a legacy her family is very proud of. A good life well lived. Born on November 30, 1930, in Yonkers, NY, Ellen was the sixth of ten children of the late John Patrick and Florence Agatha (Brinkert) Flood. She was the devoted wife (65 years) of the late Edward F. Ronan, Sr. and she is survived by her five "boys": Edward F. Jr. (Mary) of Brookfield, Ronald J. (Karin Watkins) of South Egremont, MA Deacon Michael P. (Kathy) of Newtown, Kevin T. (Susan) of Brookfield and Robert S. (Suzi) of Danbury. She is also survived by a brother, Raymond Flood (Jane) of Rockland County, NY. Ellen is also survived by thirteen grandchildren: Stephen Ronan (Darcy), Margaret Mary "Maggie" Gavin (Sean), J. Wyatt Ronan, Cooper Ronan, Kristin Ronan (Hunter Ashner), Matthew Ronan, Timothy Ronan, Holly Evans (Morgan), Cassi Ronan, Samuel Ronan, Benjamin Ronan, Douglas Ronan (Leslie) and Daniel Ronan; and five great grandchildren: Eddie, Charlie and James Ronan, Teddy Gavin, and Norah Evans, as well as dozens of beloved nieces and nephews and their extended families. A lifelong faithful Catholic and lover of God, she prayed unceasingly, particularly the Holy Rosary and in later years used her mother's rosary beads. Ellen graduated from St. Barnabus High School, Yonkers, NY, and briefly worked as a model in Manhattan. She met her husband Ed and was married at the age of 20. Ellen immediately set her sights on making herself into a homemaker extraordinaire, becoming all things to her family as she strived for perfection in raising her five "boys," who all arrived by the time she was 29 years old. The family moved from Eastchester, NY to Ridgefield, CT, in 1966 where they lived for many years. Family times were her greatest treasure with extended family and many pets, especially a dozen dogs over the years. Her sanctuary was Apple Hill Farm in Ridgefield, which was Shangri-La in the summers and a Christmas village in the winters. As the family grew, and grandchildren came, "The Farm" was the place to be; a warm inviting home where all were welcome, often greeted by her latest redecorating or remodeling project. Being together yielded some of her fondest memories. Family was everything to her, in good times and challenging times. Her mantra was "life is for the living" and she did her best to live that way in all circumstances. Ellen was a wonderful host like no other and she took great joy in pleasing others. She could light up a room with her presence and her captivating personality. She had an innate ability to turn tears into smiles and she never met a child she didn't fall in love with at first sight. Her infectious laugh left friends and family in stitches, and her comedic innocence was a gift from God.
In retirement, "Honey" shared her passion for family, friends and golf in Connecticut and South Carolina. Along the way, her athletic ability and strength, combined with a competitive spirit and undaunted optimism found her winning women's and couples leagues at most sports she tried: golfing, bowling, bocce and putting. She had taken up golf many years earlier, just to be able to spend more time with her husband. It turned out (perhaps to his chagrin) that she was pretty good at it. She learned that she could do almost anything if she put her mind to it, with God's help. During the past decade, she lived at Watermark in Southbury and leaves behind many dear friends. She will be missed by many there, and most especially her good friend and "partner-in-crime" Joan Morris. She was especially appreciative of the kind care she received from her aides-turned-friends, Kathy and Samantha, to whom the family also expresses their gratitude for providing such dedicated, personal care for many months.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Rose of Lima Church, 46 Church Hill Road, Newtown, CT, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Kevin's Community Center Free Medical Clinic, 25 Commerce Road, Newtown, CT 06470, www.kevinscommunitycenter.org.
Published in News Times on Jan. 30, 2020