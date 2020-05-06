Ellen Jane McGuire

Ellen Jane McGuire passed in Cary, NC on March 28, 2020 following a brief illness.

Ellen was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 28, 1953, the first born and only daughter to the late Robert and Jane (Lanigan) McGuire. Ellen attended parochial schools in Harrington Park, NJ where she made several life-long friends. She was a graduate of Fairfield University.

Ellen had a long and successful career with IBM that included appearances on national television and allowed her to retire at 55. In early retirement she traveled and then was able to help care for her beloved parents. Ellen also continued to practice her Catholic faith and was a volunteer with the Sisters of St. Rose of Lima Church in Newtown, CT and other organizations near her home in Cary, NC.

In addition to her parents, Ellen was predeceased by her brother Stephen.

Ellen is survived by her brothers Robert, of Newtown, CT, and John, as well as John's wife Vanessa and their children Astrid, Oliver and Evie, who fondly called her Aunt Yo. And of course, her companion and best friend, her labradoodle named Flynn. Also surviving are Ellen's cousin Patty and her husband Don and family, as well as "adopted brother" Gerard.

Ellen will be remembered for her kindness, loyalty and a "get it done" approach to all tasks, leaving no stone unturned.

Ellen was laid to rest in a private ceremony in Washington, CT alongside her parents, brother and many other family members. There were no calling hours due to current social distancing measures.

In Ellen's memory we would suggest contributions to the Grace Park Animal Hospital in Morrisville, NC; St. Rose of Lima Church in Newtown, CT; or the American Lung Cancer Association. Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown was entrusted with funeral arrangements.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store