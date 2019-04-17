Ellen Elizabeth Moore

Ellen Elizabeth Moore of West Hartford, CT died at home surrounded by family love Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the age of 86.

She was born the daughter of the late Frederick H. and Margaret (Broderick) Moore in Winsted, CT November 10, 1932. In 1936 she moved with her family to New Milford, CT, where she lived most of her life. She attended St. Francis Xavier School and New Milford High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Connecticut College. She ran New Milford Business Services from 1962 to 1982. In 1983 she was appointed by Judge Suzanne L. Powers as Clerk of the New Milford Probate Court, where she served until her retirement in 1999.

Active in her community, Ellen was a member of the New Milford Board of Education from 1977 to 1988 and was an original member of Our Lady of the Lakes Church until she moved to West Hartford in 2008.

Ellen is survived by her sister Mary Louise Reilly of West Hartford, CT; nine nieces and nephews, John Reilly, Christa Froehlich, Maura Woodard, Karen Oberthal Latham, Joyce Oberthal, Peter Oberthal, David Reilly, Eileen Doyle and Trudie Dodge, as well as their respective spouses and fourteen grandnieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Margaret Ann (Nancy) Oberthal.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lakes Church in New Milford at 11:00 a.m. The interment will follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in New Milford, CT.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ellen's memory may be made to the Edmunite Missions, 1428 Broad Street, Selma, AL 36701-4304 or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY.

Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT. Published in News Times on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary