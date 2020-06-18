Elliott T. Walberg
Elliott (John) Truman Walberg, age 88 of Brookfield, CT died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Regional Hospice in Danbury. He was the husband of Patricia (Thayer) Walberg, who celebrated 65 years of marriage.
He was born in Washington, CT, April 18, 1932, and was raised in New Milford, son of the late Harold Walberg and Edith (Ward) Walberg. John served in the 43rd Infantry Division of the Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Newbury Congregational Church in Brookfield and the Lions Club of Bethel. A proud father of six, he and Pat worked tirelessly to provide a happy family home, full of relatives and friends, where the door was always open, and everyone was welcome.
Following retirement from his career as a printer, he found more time for his hobbies. John became an avid woodworker, as well as a collector of antique tools. He kept busy crafting gifts for family and friends and donating many wooden toys to charity. Meticulous restoration of antique farm tractors was another passion, for the simple sake of displaying them in his well-groomed back yard or providing countless joy rides to his grandchildren. His love of Maine fishing and storytelling seemingly went hand-in-hand, but the twinkle in his bright blue eyes was a telltale sign of a fable. Voraciously reading anything historical or western became his solace in his later years, as well as watching old western movies. We know he is now at peace, as he "rides off into the sunset".
John is survived by his children, Lisa Ricketts (Rick) of Charlotte, NC, Barbara Cooper (Patrick) of Watertown, CT, Douglas Walberg (Linda) of McCall, ID, and Tanya Provost of East Hampton CT, as well as special daughter-in-law, Barbara Nanassy, Brookfield CT, and son-in-law, Scott Gordon of Torrington, CT, thirteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. He was predeceased by children Cynthia Gordon and Jon Walberg, as well as grandson, Bryce Walberg.
A private graveside service will be held at the Roxbury Center Cemetery, Roxbury, CT. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Regional Hospice, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury CT 06810.
Hull Funeral Home, Danbury is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Elliott (John) Truman Walberg, age 88 of Brookfield, CT died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Regional Hospice in Danbury. He was the husband of Patricia (Thayer) Walberg, who celebrated 65 years of marriage.
He was born in Washington, CT, April 18, 1932, and was raised in New Milford, son of the late Harold Walberg and Edith (Ward) Walberg. John served in the 43rd Infantry Division of the Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Newbury Congregational Church in Brookfield and the Lions Club of Bethel. A proud father of six, he and Pat worked tirelessly to provide a happy family home, full of relatives and friends, where the door was always open, and everyone was welcome.
Following retirement from his career as a printer, he found more time for his hobbies. John became an avid woodworker, as well as a collector of antique tools. He kept busy crafting gifts for family and friends and donating many wooden toys to charity. Meticulous restoration of antique farm tractors was another passion, for the simple sake of displaying them in his well-groomed back yard or providing countless joy rides to his grandchildren. His love of Maine fishing and storytelling seemingly went hand-in-hand, but the twinkle in his bright blue eyes was a telltale sign of a fable. Voraciously reading anything historical or western became his solace in his later years, as well as watching old western movies. We know he is now at peace, as he "rides off into the sunset".
John is survived by his children, Lisa Ricketts (Rick) of Charlotte, NC, Barbara Cooper (Patrick) of Watertown, CT, Douglas Walberg (Linda) of McCall, ID, and Tanya Provost of East Hampton CT, as well as special daughter-in-law, Barbara Nanassy, Brookfield CT, and son-in-law, Scott Gordon of Torrington, CT, thirteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. He was predeceased by children Cynthia Gordon and Jon Walberg, as well as grandson, Bryce Walberg.
A private graveside service will be held at the Roxbury Center Cemetery, Roxbury, CT. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Regional Hospice, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury CT 06810.
Hull Funeral Home, Danbury is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 18, 2020.