Elmo Tanguay Obituary
Elmo Tanguay Jr.
Elmo Francis Tanguay Jr., of New Milford, CT, beloved husband of Barbara Tanguay of 60 years, passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the age of 85.
He was born May 28, 1934 in Waterbury, CT, son of the late Elmo F. and Alice (Hull) Tanguay Sr. He graduated from Washington High School in 1952 then joined the United States Navy and served during the Korean War from 1952 to 1956. On May 28, 1960, he married Barbara Baldwick at the Bridgewater Congregational Church. Elmo worked for thirty-eight years at the New Milford Post Office before retiring in 1990. He was an outstanding golfer, avid fisherman, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was always quick to tell a joke and make people laugh. His joy and positivity will be sorely missed.
Besides his wife Barbara, he is survived by his daughter Lori Tanguay of Southbury, CT; brother Thomas Tanguay of Howell, NJ; grandson Travis Fitch of Southbury, CT and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the Bridgewater Congregational Church. The interment will be private. Calling hours will take place on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the New Milford VNA and Hospice, 68 Park Lane Road, New Milford, CT 06776.
Published in News Times on Sept. 26, 2019
