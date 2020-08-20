1/1
Elsa T. Beach
Elsa T. Beach
Elsa T. (Wallner) Beach, age 94 of Danbury, died on Sunday, August 16th at Western Rehabilitation Care Center. She was the wife of the late Edward G. Beach.
Born May 18, 1926 in Passau, Germany, Elsa grew up in Eggenfelden, Bavaria. She met an American soldier during WWII who was to become her future husband, Edward G. Beach. They married in Danbury in 1948 where they resided for the rest of their lives.
Elsa worked as a cashier for the Grand Union for 23 years and for other supermarket chains as well. She was treasured by her customers and their children who would prefer to wait in line for her rather than go to another register. She also worked for Davis and Geck later in life.
Elsa enjoyed to travel- Nepal, Japan, India, Russia to name a few. She also loved to create and display silk floral arrangements at holiday craft fairs in Dutchess County where her daughter lives.
She faced much adversity throughout her life but also experienced much joy. Elsa was a loyal friend to those who were fortunate enough to earn her friendship. She was a generous and caring person who will be sorely missed by family and friends who loved her.
Elsa was predeceased by her husband, Edward, and by her granddaughter, Nicole Lynn Thorn. She leaves her daughter Patricia White and her husband Michael of Dutchess County, NY.
Thank you to the nurses and aides at Western Rehabilitation and Care Center who took care of Elsa over the last several years and thank you to Compassus Hospice for their support in recent months.
Donations may be made to the Danbury Animal Welfare Society or to the ASPCA.
Services for Elsa will be private and at the convenience of the family.



Published in Danbury News Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
