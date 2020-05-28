Elsie A. Paquette
Elsie A. Paquette, age 97 of Danbury died peacefully in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Paquette who died in 1974. Born on September 12, 1922, she was the daughter of the late George and Rose (Kuryan) Meken, and she lived her entire life in Danbury.
She graduated from Danbury High School in 1940 and worked many years in local manufacturing industries including Eagle Pencil Corporation, National Semiconductor and Laser Optics. Her favorite job was cashier at JK's Restaurant from which she retired in 1987. Elsie was a very talented seamstress and she also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and she loved to travel.
Besides her parents and husband, Elsie was predeceased by three brothers, John, William and Eugene Meken, and two sisters, Ann Delamater and Irene Roshka. She is survived by her two sons, Robert (Pat) of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, and Paul (Susan) of Sandy Hook, CT. Elsie also leaves her two cherished grandchildren; Nicholas Paquette of Alexandria, Virginia, and Alexandra Basil (Marc), and her great-grandson, Luca Basil, of Carmel, New York. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Elsie's family would like to thank the many staff members at Church Hill Village Assisted Living Facility in Newtown, CT. She lived there for only three months but thoroughly enjoyed the many staff members who cared for her and treated her with much love and dignity. Her family will be forever grateful to them for their kindness and for the professional care she received.
Due to the current pandemic, a private service for Elsie took place at Saint Peter Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled in the near future.
Memorial contributions in Elsie's memory may be made to Ann's Place, 80 Saw Mill Road, Danbury, CT 06810 or to the charity of one's choice.
Elsie A. Paquette, age 97 of Danbury died peacefully in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Paquette who died in 1974. Born on September 12, 1922, she was the daughter of the late George and Rose (Kuryan) Meken, and she lived her entire life in Danbury.
She graduated from Danbury High School in 1940 and worked many years in local manufacturing industries including Eagle Pencil Corporation, National Semiconductor and Laser Optics. Her favorite job was cashier at JK's Restaurant from which she retired in 1987. Elsie was a very talented seamstress and she also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and she loved to travel.
Besides her parents and husband, Elsie was predeceased by three brothers, John, William and Eugene Meken, and two sisters, Ann Delamater and Irene Roshka. She is survived by her two sons, Robert (Pat) of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, and Paul (Susan) of Sandy Hook, CT. Elsie also leaves her two cherished grandchildren; Nicholas Paquette of Alexandria, Virginia, and Alexandra Basil (Marc), and her great-grandson, Luca Basil, of Carmel, New York. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Elsie's family would like to thank the many staff members at Church Hill Village Assisted Living Facility in Newtown, CT. She lived there for only three months but thoroughly enjoyed the many staff members who cared for her and treated her with much love and dignity. Her family will be forever grateful to them for their kindness and for the professional care she received.
Due to the current pandemic, a private service for Elsie took place at Saint Peter Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled in the near future.
Memorial contributions in Elsie's memory may be made to Ann's Place, 80 Saw Mill Road, Danbury, CT 06810 or to the charity of one's choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 28, 2020.