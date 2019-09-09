|
Elsie Amaral
Elsie Amaral, age 94, of Danbury, Connecticut passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Elsie was born August 21, 1925 to the late Ernest and Sadie Almeida.
Elsie held a longtime career in Administration at Western Connecticut State University. Elsie also accompanied her husband in the family business Amaral and Ferreira Asphalt Paving company. After retirement, Elsie enjoyed wintering down in Florida with friends and family.
Elsie was predeceased by her late husband Lionel Amaral. Elsie is survived by her children Donna (Donald) Butler and Kenneth (Lorraine) Amaral. Elsie also leaves behind her loving grandchildren Renee, Kellie, Tyler and Lucas along with her great-grandson Cameron. In addition, Elsie leaves behind a loving sister Lillian Paiva and several nieces and nephews.
All who had the pleasure of knowing Elsie knew she loved her family and friends greatly, especially time spent with her grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church, 85 Great Plain Rd., Danbury, Connecticut. A burial will immediately follow at Saint Peter Cemetery, Lake Avenue Ext. Danbury, CT.
Published in News Times on Sept. 10, 2019