Elsie Miller
Danbury – Mrs. Elsie (Weber) (Blasy) Miller, born in Germany to Christian and Karoline Weber on September 7, 1920, passed away at Filosa on Thursday November 7, 2019. She was 99.
She was predeceased by her first husband, John Blasy, father of her daughters: her second husband, George Miller, her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Hank Pickert. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Linda and Joe DaSilva, Joan and Frank Hislop, Barbara and Vic Stephens: 9 grandchildren: 14 great grandchildren: sister, Ruth and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday November 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 18 Clapboard Ridge Road, Danbury. Family and friends are asked to please meet directly at the church. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Danbury. There are no calling hours. The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Danbury or to Seasons Hospice, 1579 Straits Tpk., Unit 1E, Middlebury, CT 06762.
Elsie's family would like to thank everyone at Filosa for the excellent care given to Elsie these past few years.
Published in News Times on Nov. 12, 2019