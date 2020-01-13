|
Elsie Perry Pinciaro
Elsie Perry Pinciaro of Danbury ct. and Florida passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019. Elsie graduated Danbury High School in 1948. Daughter of the late Abilio Perry and Clementina Perry, sister of the late Asiolinda Perry. Wife of the late Pasquale Pinciaro and mother of the late Karl Blankeburg and John Blankenburg. Elsie is survived by her daughter, Linda Keesan, son-in-law, Richard Keesan, brother, Carlo Perry and his wife Milu Perry, niece Monica Sousa, Melissa Perry, great-niece Anabella Sousa and Mia Sousa. Memorial will take place in the Spring. Donations can be made in her memory to St. Jude and .
Published in News Times on Jan. 19, 2020