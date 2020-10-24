Elwin R. Holland Jr.
Elwin R. Holland Jr. of Fredericksburg, VA wrote his opus on Oct. 19, 2020. Born in Sanford, ME on March 24, 1933 to Elwin R. Sr. and Doris (Goodwin) Holland, El graduated from Gorham State and earned his M.A. and 6th Year from The Univ. of Bridgeport. El worked as an educator for 42 years, with his proudest years at Danbury High. El and his family lived in Bethel, CT for 28 years. He was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division and the Mayflower Society (John Alden). El loved traveling with his family, writing and researching his book about the Holland/Ricker family genealogy, and gardening, passing his green thumb down to many. Elwin was a genuinely loving and caring man in everything he did. Elwin is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Maher Holland; children Patricia Holland (Valerie), Maryanne Ruh (Greg), and Edward Holland (Susie); grandchildren Timothy Ruh (Catherine), Sarah McMannis (Paul), Hannah, John, and Edward Hollandbyrd; great-granddaughter Riley McMannis; and brother Malcolm Holland (Mary). He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Janice Jerger. An online memorial is being planned. Please direct email inquiries to elwinrhollandjr@gmail.com, if you would like to participate. In his memory, please consider making a donation to Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging, Fredericksburg, Virginia. Healthygenerations.org