|
|
Emanuel Rothman
Emanuel "Manny" Rothman, 104, of Redding, CT, and Highland Beach, FL, husband of the late Doris (Cohen) Rothman, died on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at his Redding home. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the United Jewish Center, 141 Deer Hill Ave., Danbury. Interment will follow in the United Jewish Center Cemetery, Grays Bridge Rd., Brookfield, CT. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Feb. 28, 2020