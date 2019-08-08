|
|
Emil H. "Butch" Kolwicz
Emil H. "Butch" Kolwicz, age 94 of Danbury, CT, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, one day after his birthday. Beloved husband of 68 years to the late Vera (nee Zaleta); loving father of Jay (Mary Ellen); devoted grandfather of Kristopher (Elizabeth), Adam (Liz), Sean (Tracey Foss), and Danny; great-grandfather of Aidan, Mason, and Nolan. Preceded in death by his brothers, Edwin (Alice, deceased), Eugene (Ginny, deceased), Louis, and Victor (Muriel). Emil was a Navy veteran of WWII, serving in both Europe and Asia. Services are pending. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. 440-933-3202 www.buschcares.com
Published in News Times on Aug. 11, 2019