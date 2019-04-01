Emily Lynn Moissonnier

Emily Lynn Moissonnier, age 18, beloved daughter of Jon David and Sheri Lynn (Harrison) Moissonnier, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, March 28th at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in North Carolina. She was born on October 3, 2000 in New Haven, CT. She was a graduate of Reagan High School in North Carolina, Class of 2018, and was currently a student Davidson Community College, studying aesthetics.

Emily enjoyed working as a consultant for Ulta in Winston Salem, NC where she shared her passion for cosmetics and skincare. She enjoyed swimming, drifting, and traveling to CT to visit Cadence, Kenzie and Kelsey. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially baking Christmas cookies with grandma.

Emily will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her sparkling eyes with gorgeous long lashes, and her loving sweet nature.

In addition to her parents, Jon and Sheri, she will be sadly missed by her brother, Austin Tyler Moissonnier and his girlfriend, Tori Bragg; her grandparents, Bruce and Shirley Flood, Ross and Rita Harrison; her aunts and uncles, Sheila and Michael Tracy of Danbury, CT, David and Barbara Moissonnier of Brookfield, CT; her boyfriend, Homero Gonzalez; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members.

She was predeceased by her grandparents, Emile and Mary Moissonnier.

A Memorial and Celebration of Emily's Life will be held at Gentry Family Chapel on Sunday, March 31st at 3:00 p.m. with Associate Pastor Rev. Mitchell See officiating.

Her family would like to extend their sincere appreciation for the loving care and support of Dr. Dixon, Dr. McClain and their staff, and also for the Forbush Church family.

Memorial Contributions in her memory may be made to of Western NC, 3809 Computer Drive Suite 201, Raleigh, NC 27609, or to Brenner's Children's Hospital Hematology & Oncology PO Box 571021 Winston Salem, NC 27157-1021.

Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville, NC is serving the Moissonnier family. Published in News Times on Apr. 1, 2019