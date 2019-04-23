Emmanuel John Cupo

Emmanuel John Cupo of Newtown, CT, formerly of Yonkers, NY, passed away April 21, 2019 at the Newtown Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Newtown CT. Emmanuel was born September 28, 1931 in the Bronx, New York, the son the late Emanuel C. and Marie (nee Eiskant) Cupo. He attended Rice High School in New York City, served in the US Army during the Korean conflict and worked as Construction Engineer for Metro North Railroad and Westchester County Environmental Facilities. He was a member of The American Legion and the Knights of Columbus in Yonkers NY. On June 21, 1958, he married Annette (nee De Bernardis ) Cupo in the Bronx NY. She survives him. In addition to his wife, Annette, he is survived by his children, John Cupo of New Fairfield CT, Christine Cavolo of Flagstaff, AZ, James Cupo and his wife Rose–Ellen of Monroe, NY, Annette Hatton and her husband Bruce of Acton, MA. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Theresa Cupo and a brother, Anthony. Friends may call at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, CT, on Monday, April 29, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 30, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Yonkers, NY. Published in News Times on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary