Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
Emmanuel John Cupo
Emmanuel John Cupo of Newtown, CT, formerly of Yonkers, NY, passed away April 21, 2019 at the Newtown Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Newtown, CT. Friends may call at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, CT, on Monday, April 29, from 4pm to 8pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, Newtown, CT, Tuesday, April 30, at 10:30am. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Yonkers, NY. To sign a guest book and light a candle in memory of Emmanuel John Cupo, please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Times on Apr. 26, 2019
