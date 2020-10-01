Enrico J. "Ricky" Potenziani
June 22, 1926 -
September 26, 2020
Ricky Potenziani, 94, of Kathleen, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Born in Danbury, Ricky attended primary school at St. Joseph's School before furthering his education at Danbury High School where he was a member of the Class of 1945. Ricky married his wife, Rosemary (Gillotti) of New Fairfield on June 30, 1947. He was a Pipefitter by trade and spent many years working for different companies in Danbury and its surrounding communities. Ricky was a member of the Connecticut Pipefitters Local #777 since 1947 and became a lifetime member in 1997. He spent several years serving as a Special Police Officer and a volunteer Fireman as well as a volunteer at Danbury Hospital and two hospitals in Georgia.
Ricky is survived by his wife of 73 years, Rosemary Potenziani; his special niece, Rosanna Schuette (Robert) of Jacksonville, Florida; foster daughter, Ida Bessette (Henry) of Danbury; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends starting at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Kathleen. A memorial mass will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father Eric Filmer and Deacon Jim Roberge officiating.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Enrico J. "Ricky" Potenziani to the U.S. Navy Armed Guard/Merchant Marine at P.O. Box 691092, Vera Beach, Florida 32969 or to the charity of your choice
.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.