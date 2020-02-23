|
|
Eric J. Fenyes
Eric John Fenyes, 46, a recent resident of Sherman, and longtime resident of Kent, CT, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Kent, CT. Eric successfully owned and operated Fenyes Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning since 1999.
Born on March 20, 1973 in Bridgeport, CT, he was the son of Raymond M. Fenyes of Caulfield, MO and the late Barbara E. (Miko) Fenyes. Eric was a graduate of Oliver Wolcott Technical High School, class of 1992. On September 21, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church in Amenia, NY, he married Kayla Kelly who survives at home.
Eric had a lifelong passion for his lifted Ford trucks, old and new. His love for the hobby became the foundation for many friendships. For the past twenty-six years, Eric made it a point to gather with friends and his beloved '77 "highboy" at the annual 4x4 Jamboree in Bloomsburg, PA. He also frequently attended country music concerts with family and friends and enjoyed spending time with his beloved dog, Sable. Eric had a kind heart, giving spirit, and an unrivaled work ethic and will be missed by many.
In addition to his father and loving wife, Eric is survived by a sister, Lisa Maciel and her husband, Brian, of New Milford, CT; a niece, Cassidy Maciel and a nephew, Logan Maciel. He is also survived by his in-laws, William and Kathleen Kelly of Dover Plains, NY, brothers and sisters-in-laws, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Calling hours will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Road, Amenia, NY with Rev. R. Kent Wilson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 301 Manchester Rd # 105, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Times on Feb. 24, 2020