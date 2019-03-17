Eric H. Nelson

Eric H. Nelson, 101, of Danbury, passed away on March 14, 2019. He was the son of the late Elof and Beda Nelson and was born in Detroit, Michigan. His family moved to Ridgefield where he attended school. He was predeceased by his first wife, Lillian Peterson Nelson and son, John Eric Nelson. He was also predeceased by his second wife, Johanna Crain Nelson and three brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Simmons and husband Edward. He is also survived by his granddaughter and husband, Cheryl and Colin Albert of Newtown and his grandson and wife, Darren and Kathryn Howe of Colorado and several nieces and nephews.

Eric joined the Navy in 1937 and served for four years. He was recalled to active duty in 1942 during World War II. He was stationed aboard the SS Robert E. Lee and was on watch when a torpedo struck the ship, which sank in 15 minutes. He was in the water for four hours before being picked up by an escort ship. He served until 1945.

He made his home in Georgetown for 40 years and was a member of the VFW Georgetown Area Memorial Post 10190. He worked for CL&P for 31 years before retiring. He was an avid golfer and bowler until the age of 95.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 19th at Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church Street, Georgetown at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Branchville Cemetery. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. To offer online condolences to the family, please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com Published in News Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary