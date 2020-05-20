Erika Page

1929-2020 In loving memory of Erika Elise Page, daughter of Heinrich and Gertrude Schlichting, who passed on May 9, 2020 at the age of 91, returning to those that have passed before her into the loving arms of our Father in Heaven.

Born in Hechthausen, Germany on February 28th, 1929, she immigrated to the United States in 1956 at 27 years of age where she met Frederick H Page. They married on November 2, 1957. Together they enjoyed 49 years of marriage. Erika worked in nursing at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, NY for 35 years prior to retiring to Florida in 1990. She moved back to the Northeast upon her husband's death to be closer to her remaining family. Her grandchildren will undoubtedly miss their favorite home-cooked meals of all time – made with love by Erika. She also took pride in her home; friends, family and neighbors will always fondly remember her home as a welcoming social hub where there would be a fresh cup of coffee and warm conversation available to anyone who showed up.

Erika was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend that will be missed by all. She is survived by her son Kirk, daughter-in-law Sydney (nee Spear) , granddaughter Kira, and grandsons Gerson and Alex of New Milford. She is also survived by her sisters Lisa Ossenfort of Long Island and Hildagard Seitz of Germany as well as daughter-in-law Michele (nee Doucette) of Spring Hill, Florida, and several nieces and nephews. Erika was predeceased by her husband Fred, brother Klaus, and sons Frederick and Kenneth.

The family would like to thank her caregivers at Village Crest Nursing home where she was well cared for and made comfortable in her final months.

Due to the Covid -19 pandemic, services must be private. A celebration of life will be planned at an appropriate time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store