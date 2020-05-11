Ernest T. Moorey
Ernest Thompson Moorey, 105, of Redding, CT passed away on Friday, May 8,2020.
He was born in New York, NY on May 27, 1914 to Grace (Smart) and Ernest Moorey, Sr. Ernest attended Duke University and graduated with a BS Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He later went on to obtain a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering at the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn, New York in 1949.
Ernest was a Lieutenant in the United States Navy, serving proudly during World War II. He repaired convoy and patrol ships of the U.S. 4th Fleet. His four years of service (1942-1946) in the U.S. Navy always reminded Ernie of how truly proud he was to serve his country and be called a Veteran.
Ernest Moorey was a story teller. All who knew him were captivated by his ability to share his memories and stories. But the greatest story Ernie would ever tell was his own love story. He married Josephine Kreiner Moorey in May of 1952. The energy and love between them could light up any room. Ernie and Josie enjoyed it all in their 64 years of marriage. Some of their favorite hobbies were travelling, gardening and enjoying the great outdoors.
Ernie was predeceased by his wife Josephine Moorey on July 9, 2016. Ernest will be sadly missed by his dearest friends and devoted caregivers Nancy LaVoie, Silvana Apolinario, Kathy and Jeff Moran, and Mary Novicky.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Redding Fire Department, 186 Black Rock Turnpike, Redding, CT 06896.
The Bethel Funeral Home is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com
Published in Danbury News Times on May 11, 2020.