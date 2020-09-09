Ernestine Dillon
Ernestine Dillon, a longtime resident of Sandy Hook, CT, passed away peacefully at age 92 on September 7, 2020. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Robert and Maria Dillon, Barbara and Richard Bloom, and Catherine Gootee; her 5 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She will be forever in the hearts of her cherished family. Ernestine was born in Munich, Germany and came to the U.S. in 1948 with her husband, Frank Dillon. He served with the U.S. troops in the allied occupation of Germany. Ernestine and Frank made their home in the suburbs of Indianapolis. After all her children completed their college educations, Ernestine returned to Indiana University to earn a Bachelor's Degree, 2 Master's Degrees, and a PhD in Germanic languages/secondary teaching. Ernestine was very proud of her educational accomplishments and taught for several years in North Central High School, as well as an adjunct professor at Marian University and Indiana University/Purdue University in Indianapolis. Ernestine and Frank moved to Sandy Hook in 2002. They soon became congregants at St. Rose of Lima Church where she joined the St. Rose choir. Ernestine loved to sing harmony and loved her German heritage. She was able to indulge both passions by joining the Arion Singing Society of Danbury. Ernestine also enjoyed traveling and often returned to Germany with her children and grandchildren. Ernestine was a strong, engaging woman who will be missed, but never forgotten, by family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 on Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 46 Church Hill Road in Newtown. Interment will follow in the St. Rose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the choir fund at St. Rose of Lima Church, 46 Church Hill Road, Newtown, CT 06470 or to Regional Hospice, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810. www.regionalhospicect.org