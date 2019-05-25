Ernestine Hall

Ernestine "Ernie" (Dean) Hall, age 89 of Danbury, died Friday, May 24, 2019 at Filosa Convalescant Center in Danbury. She was the widow of Robert G. Hall who died in 1999.

She was born in Bridgeport, CT on November 23, 1929 daughter of the late Ernest A. and Alice (Bixby) Dean. Ernie spent most of her life in Danbury and then moved to Florida where she lived for about 20 years before returning to CT. She was a lifelong member of the Eastern Star and spent much time mentoring for the local order of the Rainbow Girls. Ernie was extremely talented when it came to crafts and used her talents in fundraising efforts to help several organizations.

She worked at the Housing Authority of Danbury for 32 years and was well respected by many of the tenants she came in contact with throughout her tenure. Ernie earned her Real Estate license late in life and also prepared taxes with H&R Block during her residence in Florida. Ernie loved to travel and experience all that life had to offer.

Ernie is survived by her daughter: Amy E. Frederick and her husband Richard "Dick" Frederick, Sr. of Danbury; 3 Grandchildren: Richard T. Frederick, Jr., Robert N. Frederick and Amanda M. Frederick; great-grandson: Dominick L. Ruiz and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son: Jonathan "JD" Hall.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Danbury Animal Welfare Society (DAWS).

The family will receive friends at the Hull Funeral Home, 60 Division St., Danbury, Tuesday, May 28 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. A private graveside service will be held at Wooster Cemetery, Danbury at the convenience of the family.

