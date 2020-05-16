Esmaragdo Valencia
1942 - 2020
Esmaragdo (Aldo) Valencia
Esmaragdo 'Aldo' Valencia was born on March 4th, 1942 in Maceo, Antioquia, Colombia. He passed on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at New York Presbyterian Medical Center in New York, New York. He was residing at Morris Heights Senior Center before his passing. He was 78 years old.
He was born in a house on the farm that his family owned in Maceo, Colombia. When he was 13 years old, Aldo went on his own to live in Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia. There in Medellin, he began working in restaurants bussing tables and washing dishes. In 1970, he arrived in New York and first stayed in Yorktown where he learned English. He worked as a waiter in many restaurants throughout the tri-state area. Two of the most well known restaurants he worked in were the historical Elm's Inn, Ridgefield, Connecticut and the Marriott Marquis located in the Times Square of Manhattan, New York.
His parents were Ana Sofia Gomez Lopez and Jose Luis Valencia Zapata (Colombia). Aldo was the eldest of his 4 brothers; Proceso, Hildebrando, Omar, Pedro-Luis. His five sisters are Maria, Alfa, Ninfa, Ruth, Estrella. They all reside in Colombia. He leaves behind his only son Brando Valencia. His girlfriend of 22 years is Ruth Guaricela.
The funeral home helping with his arrangements is Daniel Wilhelmina, Inc. Aldo's cause of death was from COVID19. Condolences can be received at valenciabrando@gmail.com and on Facebook page - Brando Valencia. Services will be provided at a later date due to the current pandemic. Rest in Peace Dad. ¡Te quiero mucho!

Published in Danbury News Times on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Wilhelmina Funeral Home
110 W 131St St
New York, NY 10027
(212) 283-2547
