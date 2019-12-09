|
Estelle T. Bernardin
Estelle T. Bernardin, 92, of Redding, CT passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She passed on at peace, as she was in life.
Estelle was born in Lawrence, MA March 31, 1927, a daughter of the late Emile and Lucille (Moison) Bernardin. She was a graduate of St. John's Hospital, School of Nursing in Lowell, MA, as well as Boston College (B.A.) and Teachers College, Columbia University (M.A.). She was both a teacher and practitioner of nursing for her entire career.
Estelle was a lifelong learner, a student of religion and reader of all books nonfiction, particularly biographies of this nation's founding fathers. Her paintings, drawings, needlepoint and knitting projects, weavings and photography may be found throughout the regional area, and in the homes of relatives and friends, near and far. She was an active member of Christ Church Parish of Redding.
Estelle was predeceased by brothers Charles and Paul (O.P.), and sister Yvonne. She is survived by her sister, Jacqueline, numerous nieces and nephews, and longtime friend and partner, Beverly Hunt.
A funeral service will take place on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Christ Episcopal Church, 184 Cross Highway, Redding. Interment will follow in Redding Ridge Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Regional Hospice and Homecare, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810.
Estelle looked forward to meeting her maker. She loved Him, and knew He loved her.
Published in News Times on Dec. 10, 2019