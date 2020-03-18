|
|
Esther "Sibby" Beresin
Esther Ida Beresin decided to move on to a new adventure in the early morning of March 14, 2020. She was known to all of us as "Sibby", a name she chose for herself in 1944 during her freshmen year of college (a derivative of her maiden name Sibilio). Sibby was a strong-willed, direct, sage and creative woman. Her best friends said it best in a poem they wrote to celebrate her retirement, "Sibby's free spirit made her a pioneer as she forged ahead without question or fear." She was 93, almost 94 at the time of her passing.
Sibby was born in Stamford, Connecticut to John and Jennie Sibilio. She graduated from Stamford High School and was the first person in her family to graduate from college. In 1948, she earned a BS in Education from The Danbury Teacher's College known today as Western Connecticut State University. In addition to her studies, she was a defensive player on the College's women's basketball team. It was also at that time she forged lifelong friendships and met the love of her life, Isadore "Izzy" Beresin, a young man just back from the Air Force and a Danbury native.
Sibby was born and raised in an Italian Catholic family and Izzy was born and raised in a Jewish family. In that era, it was considered a 'mixed' marriage and frowned upon by many. Regardless, they were married by a Justice of the Peace with two friends present in 1950. It only took a few years, their first child and their solid, unwavering love for each other to win over their big, multi-generational, multi-cultural friends and family. They were committed to honoring both their heritages with love and respect. They were also dogged in exposing their three daughters, Sue, Dori and Jody to many traditions from making homemade pasta and doughboys with their Italian grandmother to hosting Passover with their Jewish grandfather. They were lifelong members of the United Jewish Center, Danbury, Connecticut where Sibby received a certificate of recognition for completing courses in the Fundamentals of Judaism in 1950. She also taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. The marriage they were discouraged from entering into lasted nearly 70 years, which they would have celebrated this April.
Sibby was a teacher by profession and heart. Prior to starting her full time teaching career, she pioneered 'working from home' making and mending clothes for clients while raising her three daughters. Sibby returned to the classroom at Mill Ridge Elementary School when her youngest daughter entered first grade. She was a popular, well loved teacher ahead of her time with classroom curriculum and early education. To this day her family will run into adults who fondly remember their much loved third grade teacher "Mrs. Beresin." She worked full-time, ran the household and raised three daughters. Even Izzy gives her full credit for this feat. She was not perfect, but she was dogged and driven coming home each day to correct papers, write lesson plans, make dinner and supervise homework and other activities for her daughters. She was well organized and planned eventually writing index cards for her daughters so they could share responsibility for cooking dinners.
Sibby retired from teaching in 1986 after 24 years.
In retirement, Sibby and Izzy were never idle. They traveled extensively in the United States and Europe always open to new cultures and adventures. She was an avid and accomplished quilter, crafter, painter and golfer. At Richter Park in Danbury she was a member of the Ladies 9-Holers Golf Club. She loved basketball and football although she thought baseball was a bore. She always was a top contender in the family's annual March Madness Bracket Competition. To the day she passed, she was the queen of word searches, mind teasers and crossword puzzles.
Sibby is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Izzy. Her daughters Sue Beresin, Dori Alzamora and Jody Beresin of Woodbury, Connecticut; her sons-in-law Everett Walens (who predeceased her) Jay Alzamora and Bob Bouclier of Woodbury, Connecticut and her beloved grandchildren Andre Beresin of Troy, New York and Tyler Alzamora and his wife Rachel Alzamora of Santa Rosa, California. She was also recently blessed with a great-grandson Bennett Bacon Alzamora.
In a letter written to her daughters to be read upon her death she said "You've each grown up to be such fine people. God how much I love you – maybe I didn't tell you enough while I was with you. Love you, love you, love you." In that spirit and in lieu of flowers, please make sure those you love are reminded of it daily – and if you should feel like it please make a donation to a in her honor. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Mar. 19, 2020