Esther Gonzalez-Hernandez
Esther Gonzalez-Hernandez, 89, of Danbury, CT passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Danbury Hospital. She was the wife of the late Pedro Hernandez.
Survivors include her children: Ilena-Elaine Rodriguez and her husband, Lino, Sr.; and Raul Morales and his wife, Rosa. She was the grandmother of five.
A Memorial Gathering will be held from 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury. A Prayer Service will be conducted at the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
For further information, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on July 25, 2019