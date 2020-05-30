Ethel C. Walsh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel C. Walsh
Ethel C. Walsh, a lifelong resident of Danbury, passed away at her home, on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Ethel was born November 29, 1922, daughter of the late James E. and Ernestine (Sherwood) Walsh. She was predeceased by her sisters Frances and Madeline and infant brother James Jr.
Ethel attended St. Peter School and was a graduate of Danbury High School class of 1942. Ethel worked as a secretary for the Sperry Rail of Danbury retiring in 1987 after numerous years of service.
Ethel was a parishioner of St. Peter Church and also a member of AARP Danbury Chapter #1067.
She is survived by her second-generation family members including her dearest Charlene Barney and husband Kenneth. Ethel also leaves behind many friends who have been a great joy and comfort to her during her illness including Patricia Renyolds, Norma Boudreau, Kathy Yagielski, Bob Bachenhanser and Father Mecca.
A graveside burial will be held privately on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury, CT.
A special note of thanks from her family to Ridgefield VNA Health and Hospice, the care and service provided was greatly appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
2037482131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved