Ethel C. WalshEthel C. Walsh, a lifelong resident of Danbury, passed away at her home, on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Ethel was born November 29, 1922, daughter of the late James E. and Ernestine (Sherwood) Walsh. She was predeceased by her sisters Frances and Madeline and infant brother James Jr.Ethel attended St. Peter School and was a graduate of Danbury High School class of 1942. Ethel worked as a secretary for the Sperry Rail of Danbury retiring in 1987 after numerous years of service.Ethel was a parishioner of St. Peter Church and also a member of AARP Danbury Chapter #1067.She is survived by her second-generation family members including her dearest Charlene Barney and husband Kenneth. Ethel also leaves behind many friends who have been a great joy and comfort to her during her illness including Patricia Renyolds, Norma Boudreau, Kathy Yagielski, Bob Bachenhanser and Father Mecca.A graveside burial will be held privately on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury, CT.A special note of thanks from her family to Ridgefield VNA Health and Hospice, the care and service provided was greatly appreciated.