Ethel Louise Collins

Ethel Louise Collins Obituary
Ethel Louise Collins
Ethel Louise Collins, 83, of Danbury passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was the loving wife of Mr. Sentell Collins. Funeral Services will take place on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at New Hope Baptist Church; 12 Rev. Dr. Aaron Samuels Blvd., Danbury. Interment will follow in Wooster Cemetery, Danbury. Calling hours will be held on Thursday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at New Hope Baptist Church. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, Danbury is in care of funeral arrangements.
Published in News Times on Apr. 20, 2019
