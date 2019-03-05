Eugene E. Farrell

Eugene Erwin Farrell, 90, formerly of Secor Rd. in Brookfield, went home to the lord Mar. 2, 2015, at Geer Village Nursing Home in Canaan.

He was born in Stamford, CT, on Dec. 8, 1927, son of the late John (Sr.) and Ruth Ann (Tuttle) Farrell. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of almost 50 years, Ida Lucille (Finger) Farrell, and by his dear brother and sister, John (Jr.) and Ruth Lynch.

A member of the New Milford High School Class of 1946, he also attended Coyne College and Henry Abbott Technical School where he trained as an Industrial Electrical Engineer.

Mr. Farrell worked as a Senior Prototype Technician at Branson Corporation in Danbury, CT, retiring after over twenty years of service. He previously held technical positions at Sperry Rail Service in Danbury, CT, and Perkin-Elmer in Norwalk, CT.

Eugene is a veteran of the Army and earned the Army of Occupation Medal (Germany) as a Corporal.

He was an active member of the Congregational Church of Brookfield, and performed extensive volunteer work as an advocate for nursing home residents through the Department of Social Services. He was also a longtime member of the Danbury Elks.

Eugene was an avid writer and historian, and believed strongly in education; he would frequently be a guest speaker at many local schools. He also loved to play golf, and enjoyed curating his prolific owl collection.

He is survived by his grandchildren: Douglas R. Forlastro and his wife Loretta, Lynn C. Camporeale and her husband Louis; four great-grandchildren: Timothy and Tiffany Forlastro, Elizabeth and Evan Camporeale. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, among them are: Patricia Sepesi, Michael Lynch and his wife Linda, Rick Farrell, John Farrell (III) and his wife Amy, Cindy Agati and her husband Jack; and numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Eugene's family will receive relatives and friends at the Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. Cremation and burial in Wooster Cemetery will take place at the direction of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Special Olympics 2666 State St. Suite #1 Hamden, CT 06517-2232. To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.brookfieldfuneralhome.com