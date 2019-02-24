Eugene F. Errico

Eugene F. Errico, died peacefully at his home in Beacon Falls on February 22, 2019. He was 95. He had been a longtime resident of Sleepy Hollow, NY before moving to Beacon Falls. Born in Tarrytown, NY on August 12, 1923, he was the son of Antonio and Antoinette Sanz Errico.

Gene served in the United States Army from 1943 to 1944. He earned his Bachelor's Degree and went on to have a long career as an executive with Duracell, many of those years in Bethel, CT.

Gene had been a member of Washington Engine Co. #2 in Tarrytown and he was an avid bowler.

In 1991, he married Ann Kemper at the Tarrytown House.

Gene is survived by his wife Ann, his children Richard, Peter and David Errico, Judy Tanner, Claudia Prior, Cindy White Tingle, Cherie White, Shelley White and Ted White as well as 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Robert. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Tony and his grandson Nicholas Kemper White.

Visitation will be at Coffey Funeral Home 91 North Broadway Tarrytown, NY 10591 on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fire Department services will be at 7:00 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be on Thursday at 10:30 at Transfiguration Church with interment and military honors to follow in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery. To leave condolences, visit www.coffeyfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kingsland Point Dog Park would be appreciated. Published in News Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary