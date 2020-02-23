|
Eurico "Rico" Oliva
Eurico "Rico" Oliva, age 92, of Danbury, CT passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Eurico was born on August 15, 1927. Rico is survived by his loving wife Olga (Lopes) Oliva and his sister Aida Val.
Calling hours for Eurico will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 8 Robinson Ave., Danbury, CT. Burial will immediately follow at St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury, CT.
Full obituary available at www.thegreenhuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Feb. 24, 2020