The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
8 Robinson Ave
Danbury, CT
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Peter Cemetery
Danbury, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eurico Oliva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eurico "Rico" Oliva


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eurico "Rico" Oliva Obituary
Eurico "Rico" Oliva
Eurico "Rico" Oliva, age 92, of Danbury, CT passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Eurico was born on August 15, 1927. Rico is survived by his loving wife Olga (Lopes) Oliva and his sister Aida Val.
Calling hours for Eurico will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 8 Robinson Ave., Danbury, CT. Burial will immediately follow at St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury, CT.
Full obituary available at www.thegreenhuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eurico's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -