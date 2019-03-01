The News-Times Obituaries
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Eveline Dunbar
Wake
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Edward Church
New Fairfield, CT
Eveline B. Dunbar, 88, passed away on Feb. 23rd in New Fairfield.
Eveline was born in Newburyport, MA to Joseph and Victoria Budzinski in 1930.
A wake will be held at Green Funeral Home in Danbury from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, March 3rd. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 4th at Saint Edward Church in New Fairfield with F. Karol Ksiazek officiating.
Burial will be a private ceremony at a later date.
Eveline asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to the ASPCA: ASPCA Tributes, 520 8th Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10018.
Published in News Times on Mar. 1, 2019
