Eveline B. Dunbar
Eveline B. Dunbar, 88, passed away on Feb. 23rd in New Fairfield.
Eveline was born in Newburyport, MA to Joseph and Victoria Budzinski in 1930.
A wake will be held at Green Funeral Home in Danbury from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, March 3rd. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 4th at Saint Edward Church in New Fairfield with F. Karol Ksiazek officiating.
Burial will be a private ceremony at a later date.
Eveline asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to the ASPCA: ASPCA Tributes, 520 8th Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10018.
Published in News Times on Mar. 1, 2019