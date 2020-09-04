Evelyn (Stock) Caprio
Danbury – Mrs. Evelyn (Stock) Caprio, age 86, of Danbury, went peacefully home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Caprio was born in Danbury on July 26, 1934, daughter of the late Edwin A. and Nellie Norbby (Knapp) Stock. She was a 1952 graduate of Danbury High School and attended secretarial school after graduation. She was retired as the Secretary at her beloved Immanuel Lutheran Church in Danbury and also formerly worked at Davis and Geck and Helicoil. She was an active member of her church, enjoyed water aerobics, gardening, enjoying the wonderment of God's creations and most of all, spending time with her family.
Mrs. Caprio is survived by her daughters: Lynda J. Ross and her husband Bruce of Danbury and Lori J. Hancock of Danbury, her step children: Mary Ann Grogan (Bruce), Skip Weyer, Maureen Natale and Tom Caprio (Marie), her brother: Walter Stock (Sue) of Australia, her grandchildren: Bethani (Darnell), James (Ali), Kristin, Teri (Jeff), Adam (Catherine) and Tara (Ross), 18 great-grandchildren and many extended family members and loved ones who called her "Mom". She was predeceased by her son James E. Bruce, Husbands: John A. Caprio, Hugh J. Weyer and George F. Bruce the father of her children. Mrs. Caprio's family would like to thank her caregiver Karlene and the staff of Regional Hospice who cared for her.
A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Danbury. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic Mrs. Caprio's family will have a private service at the church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 18 Clapboard Ridge Road, Danbury, CT 06811. To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
.