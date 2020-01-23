|
|
Evelyn DeLisle
Evelyn DeLisle passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at age 98. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Joseph Clermont and Annie Davis Clermont. Evelyn was born in Utica, New York on August 21, 1921 and has been a resident of Danbury since 1946. She retired from the Risdon Manufacturing Company after thirty one years. She graduated from Utica Free Academy and from Excelsior School of Business, both in Utica. She was a charter member of the Mill Plain ladies auxiliary and current member of AARP # 1847.
She enjoyed knitting, reading, and most of all working outdoors. She is survived by her son Thomas (Rosemary) of Orange and was predeceased by her son Edward (Barbara) of Danbury. She is also survived by her grandsons Edward of Philadelphia, Michael of California and Christopher of Trumbull. She also leaves behind six great grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, with a funeral service being conducted at 10:30 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at St. Peter Cemetery, 71 Lake Ave Ext, Danbury.
Published in News Times on Jan. 24, 2020