Felicitas Dahlmeyer
Mrs. Felicitas (Hilscher) Dahlmeyer, age 90, a longtime resident of Danbury, CT died Monday, May 4, 2020 at Village Crest in New Milford, CT. She was the widow of Helmut G. Dahlmeyer. Born on May 14, 1929 in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Max and Ida Hilscher. Felicitas was an operating room nurse and worked at the American Red Cross for many years. After moving to America, she worked in retail at W.T. Grant and Co. and Toyrific. Felicitas enjoyed working with her hands and was truly a master at anything to do with yarn and needlework. She was a longtime member of the Arion Singing Society where she sang in the choir and took all the reservations for their events. Felicitas was predeceased by her son Detlef Dahlmeyer. She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Sylvia Dahlmeyer Diaz and her husband, Danny Diaz of New Milford, CT, and her youngest daughter, Iris Bartke of Brookfield, CT. Also surviving her is her loving brother, Peter and Lucy Hilscher and their family of Germany, and sister-in-law, Waltraud Hoffman of Germany and her family.
She will also be sadly missed by her nine grandchildren. Detlef's three children: Justin Dahlmeyer and his wife Heather, Teresa Dahlmeyer (Miller) and Jack, and Alexander Dahlmeyer. Sylvia's two children: Blake and Brooke Dahlmeyer. Iris's four children with Michael Bartke: Erica Bartke (Cole) and her husband Tim, Ryan Bartke, Stephanie Bartke, and Brandon Bartke, and her five beautiful great-grandchildren Chase, Jordan, Audrey, Dylan and Hannah. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews and friends from every aspect of her life. To enjoy her full story Obituary, please go to cornellmemorial.com.
A Memorial service for Mrs. Dahlmeyer will be held at a time to be announced. There are no calling hours. The Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield, CT is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Felicitas (Hilscher) Dahlmeyer, age 90, a longtime resident of Danbury, CT died Monday, May 4, 2020 at Village Crest in New Milford, CT. She was the widow of Helmut G. Dahlmeyer. Born on May 14, 1929 in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Max and Ida Hilscher. Felicitas was an operating room nurse and worked at the American Red Cross for many years. After moving to America, she worked in retail at W.T. Grant and Co. and Toyrific. Felicitas enjoyed working with her hands and was truly a master at anything to do with yarn and needlework. She was a longtime member of the Arion Singing Society where she sang in the choir and took all the reservations for their events. Felicitas was predeceased by her son Detlef Dahlmeyer. She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Sylvia Dahlmeyer Diaz and her husband, Danny Diaz of New Milford, CT, and her youngest daughter, Iris Bartke of Brookfield, CT. Also surviving her is her loving brother, Peter and Lucy Hilscher and their family of Germany, and sister-in-law, Waltraud Hoffman of Germany and her family.
She will also be sadly missed by her nine grandchildren. Detlef's three children: Justin Dahlmeyer and his wife Heather, Teresa Dahlmeyer (Miller) and Jack, and Alexander Dahlmeyer. Sylvia's two children: Blake and Brooke Dahlmeyer. Iris's four children with Michael Bartke: Erica Bartke (Cole) and her husband Tim, Ryan Bartke, Stephanie Bartke, and Brandon Bartke, and her five beautiful great-grandchildren Chase, Jordan, Audrey, Dylan and Hannah. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews and friends from every aspect of her life. To enjoy her full story Obituary, please go to cornellmemorial.com.
A Memorial service for Mrs. Dahlmeyer will be held at a time to be announced. There are no calling hours. The Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield, CT is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 9, 2020.