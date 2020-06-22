Fitchard Millard Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fitchard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fitchard S Millard Jr.
Fitchard S. Millard Jr., 51, from New Milford, CT passed away on June 17 2020 from a longtime illness. He attended New Milford high-school from 1982-1985. He is survived by his two children Amber Medina and Matthew Millard, his mother Barbara Millard, sisters Theresa Kelly, Barbara Napayonak, Tina Watterworth, brother Clifford Rodriguez, and multiple nieces and nephews. Dowds -Snyder funeral home of Mount Vernon Ohio will serve the family in a private service due to the current pandemic restrictions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved