Fitchard S Millard Jr.

Fitchard S. Millard Jr., 51, from New Milford, CT passed away on June 17 2020 from a longtime illness. He attended New Milford high-school from 1982-1985. He is survived by his two children Amber Medina and Matthew Millard, his mother Barbara Millard, sisters Theresa Kelly, Barbara Napayonak, Tina Watterworth, brother Clifford Rodriguez, and multiple nieces and nephews. Dowds -Snyder funeral home of Mount Vernon Ohio will serve the family in a private service due to the current pandemic restrictions.



