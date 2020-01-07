The News-Times Obituaries
|
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Lighthouse Ministries Church
West St.
Danbury, CT
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
Lighthouse Ministries Church
West St.
Danbury, CT
Florence Jackson Obituary
Florence E. Jackson
Florence E. (Quammie) Hart Jackson, 92, of Danbury, wife of the late Eugene Jackson, passed away at Bethel Healthcare Center on Friday, January 3rd.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 11:30am at Lighthouse Ministries Church on West St. in Danbury. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday morning between the hours of 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
To read more about Florence, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Jan. 8, 2020
