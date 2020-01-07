|
|
Florence E. Jackson
Florence E. (Quammie) Hart Jackson, 92, of Danbury, wife of the late Eugene Jackson, passed away at Bethel Healthcare Center on Friday, January 3rd.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 11:30am at Lighthouse Ministries Church on West St. in Danbury. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday morning between the hours of 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Published in News Times on Jan. 8, 2020