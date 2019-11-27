|
Florence P. Lawlor
Florence P. Lawlor "Flo" of Bethel, CT died peacefully Friday evening, November 22, 2019 at Bethel Health Care Center, after a short illness. She was the wife of the late Martin J. Lawlor, Sr.
Florence was born March 14, 1934 in the Bronx, New York to the late William & Olga (Swenson) Prescott. She married the late Martin J. Lawlor, Sr. on June 21, 1952 and resided in Bethel where they raised their three children.
Florence worked at CVS in Bethel for many years, retiring in 2006. She enjoyed her job very much and the people she met while working there.
Florence was the loving mother of Martin J. Lawlor, Jr. (Carol) of Bethel, CT; Kathy Bonsignore (Kent) of Newtown, CT; and, Gary Lawlor (Anna) of Sandy Hook, CT. She was the grandmother of Stephanie Nagy (Michael) of Tomball, TX; Jeffrey Lawlor of Bethel, CT; Erin Dudow (Jason) of Sandy Hook, CT; Kristopher Bonsignore of Newtown, CT; Michael Lawlor, James Lawlor and Patrick Lawlor of Sandy Hook, CT; and, great grandson Jackson Dudow of Sandy Hook, CT. Florence is survived by her sister Ruth Stolle of Bethel.
Florence was predeceased by her brother William Prescott, Jr. and her sister Barbara Werner.
Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Donations in memory of Florence may be made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810.
Published in News Times on Dec. 1, 2019