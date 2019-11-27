The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Lawlor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Lawlor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Lawlor Obituary
Florence P. Lawlor
Florence P. Lawlor "Flo" of Bethel, CT died peacefully Friday evening, November 22, 2019 at Bethel Health Care Center, after a short illness. She was the wife of the late Martin J. Lawlor, Sr.
Florence was born March 14, 1934 in the Bronx, New York to the late William & Olga (Swenson) Prescott. She married the late Martin J. Lawlor, Sr. on June 21, 1952 and resided in Bethel where they raised their three children.
Florence worked at CVS in Bethel for many years, retiring in 2006. She enjoyed her job very much and the people she met while working there.
Florence was the loving mother of Martin J. Lawlor, Jr. (Carol) of Bethel, CT; Kathy Bonsignore (Kent) of Newtown, CT; and, Gary Lawlor (Anna) of Sandy Hook, CT. She was the grandmother of Stephanie Nagy (Michael) of Tomball, TX; Jeffrey Lawlor of Bethel, CT; Erin Dudow (Jason) of Sandy Hook, CT; Kristopher Bonsignore of Newtown, CT; Michael Lawlor, James Lawlor and Patrick Lawlor of Sandy Hook, CT; and, great grandson Jackson Dudow of Sandy Hook, CT. Florence is survived by her sister Ruth Stolle of Bethel.
Florence was predeceased by her brother William Prescott, Jr. and her sister Barbara Werner.
Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Donations in memory of Florence may be made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810.
Published in News Times on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -