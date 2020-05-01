Florinda L. DeCarvalho
1929 - 2020
Florinda L. DeCarvalho
Florinda L. DeCarvalho, age 91 of Danbury died on April 24th at the Saint John Paul II Center, Danbury. She was the wife of the late Guilherme DeCarvalho.
Florinda was born March 6, 1929 in Braga, Portugal, the daughter of the late Julio and Olivia (Ferreira) Lopes. She was a resident of Danbury for many years, and was employed by both the Barden Corporation, and the Benrus Watch Company, Ridgefield. She was a parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Danbury.
Florinda is survived by her daughters: Fatima Tomas and her husband Jorge of Danbury, Julia Anastasio and her husband Bob of Derby, and Maria T. DaSilveira and her husband Alberto of Danbury, one brother: Francisco Lopes and his wife Floriana of Porto, Portugal , six grandchildren: Emily Tomas and her husband Robert Jonathan Bourne, Ryan Tomas and his girlfriend Jacqueline Macak, Sergio DaSilveira and his wife Elizabeth, Bernadette Stevenson and her husband Joseph, Olivia McGarry, and Steven McGarry, four great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Florinda was predeceased by her sister Beatrice Cunha.
Due to the circumstances surrounding the Covid 19 crisis, a private burial will take place in Saint Peter Cemetery, Danbury. A Memorial Mass for Florinda will take place at a later date.
The Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street Danbury is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Danbury News Times on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Burial
Saint Peter Cemetery
Green Funeral Home
