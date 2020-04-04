The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honan Funeral Home
58 Main Street
Newtown, CT 06470
(203) 426-2751
Resources
More Obituaries for Forrest Blair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Forrest Blair


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Forrest Blair Obituary
Forrest "Woody" Blair
Forrest "Woody" Blair of Naples, FL and Bethel, CT entered into eternal rest on March 30, 2020, at Glen Hill Center, Danbury, CT. He was born May 24, 1924 to Harold and Mary (Reese) Blair in Troy, NY. Woody grew up in Arlington, Vermont and attended schools there. When he couldn't go into the service during World War II, he moved to Connecticut, went to trade school, then worked at Avco Lycoming Corp. as a machinist and he also worked for various screw machine companies in CT. Woody finally retired in 1993 from Teledyne Corp. in Ansonia, CT. In 1992, Woody and his devoted wife of 31 years, Carole (Ajer) Blair decided to retire to Naples, FL where they have been residents for 27 years. In the summers they visited Bethel. Forrest was a member of the Countryside Golf and Country Club in Naples and was a longtime member of Naples Elks Lodge 2010. He also was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church, Newtown, CT. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, Robert Blair (Sheila) of VT; a daughter, Janice Barabas (Steve) of VA; a grandson Steven Barabas of OK; a step-daughter, Linda Gazek of FL; a step-sister, Nancy McGuire of AR and a sisters-in-law, Gerri Blair of AZ and Bonnie Ajer of CT; a brother-in-law, Allan Blakeman of FL and many nieces and nephews. Woody was predeceased by his first wife of 44 years, Helen Jamison Blair.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all services will be private. There will be no visitation.
Published in News Times on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Forrest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Honan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -