Forrest "Woody" Blair
Forrest "Woody" Blair of Naples, FL and Bethel, CT entered into eternal rest on March 30, 2020, at Glen Hill Center, Danbury, CT. He was born May 24, 1924 to Harold and Mary (Reese) Blair in Troy, NY. Woody grew up in Arlington, Vermont and attended schools there. When he couldn't go into the service during World War II, he moved to Connecticut, went to trade school, then worked at Avco Lycoming Corp. as a machinist and he also worked for various screw machine companies in CT. Woody finally retired in 1993 from Teledyne Corp. in Ansonia, CT. In 1992, Woody and his devoted wife of 31 years, Carole (Ajer) Blair decided to retire to Naples, FL where they have been residents for 27 years. In the summers they visited Bethel. Forrest was a member of the Countryside Golf and Country Club in Naples and was a longtime member of Naples Elks Lodge 2010. He also was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church, Newtown, CT. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, Robert Blair (Sheila) of VT; a daughter, Janice Barabas (Steve) of VA; a grandson Steven Barabas of OK; a step-daughter, Linda Gazek of FL; a step-sister, Nancy McGuire of AR and a sisters-in-law, Gerri Blair of AZ and Bonnie Ajer of CT; a brother-in-law, Allan Blakeman of FL and many nieces and nephews. Woody was predeceased by his first wife of 44 years, Helen Jamison Blair.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all services will be private. There will be no visitation.
Published in News Times on Apr. 5, 2020