Frances Bodnar

Frances H. Bodnar
Frances H. Bodnar, age 90 of Bethel, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was the widow of the late William J. Bodnar.
Frances was born on March 14, 1930 in Norwalk, CT, the daughter of the late Otto and Florence (Herbst) Helbig. She was employed as an officer manager at Miller Stephenson Chemical Company, Danbury for 28 years, before retiring in 1993. After retirement, Frances enjoy traveling, gardening and most of all spending time with her family. She was a resident of Bethel for over 60 years.
Frances is survived by her son Richard Bodnar and his wife Regina of Woodbury, CT, her daughter Diana Land and her husband Mark of Altamonte Springs, FL; two grandchildren, Jeffrey Bodnar and his wife Jill of Naugatuck, CT and Linda Pollicita and her husband Chris of Hastings, FL; three great grandchildren, Lilyana Bodnar, Zachary and Evelyn Pollicita, and a step-great grandson Alvin Torres.
She is predeceased by a daughter-in-law Leslie Bodnar.
The family will receive friends in the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, CT on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Service will be held in the Bethel Funeral Home on Wednesday at 11:00 am. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Bethel, CT.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
CT Chapter, 38 Richards Ave., Norwalk, CT 06854.
To leave online condolences visit hullfuneralservice.com